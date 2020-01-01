New Year's Day

First Babies of 2020 Born in Miami-Dade, Broward

Miami-Dade celebrated their first baby of 2020 at 12:16 a.m., when the bundle of joy was born at Kendal Regional Medical Center.

The New Year’s holiday gave two families a reason to celebrate – as they had the first babies of 2020 in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Miami-Dade celebrated their first baby of 2020 at 12:16 a.m., when the bundle of joy was born at Kendal Regional Medical Center. Family members have not revealed any information about the baby.

In Broward, the first baby of the new year was born at 12:19 a.m. at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines – with babies being born eight minutes later at Memorial Regional Hospital and one at 4:21 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Miramar.

At Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, the first baby of the year was born at 1:08 a.m. as baby girl Taylor Sands was born weighing in at 6 lbs., 7 ounces.

