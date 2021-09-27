First Front of Fall Brings Slight Weather Relief Monday in South Florida

It's not exactly 'sweater weather', but the first front of the fall season will bring some slight changes to the forecast in South Florida.

What a nice humidity drop! The front that pushed through this weekend is delivering on its promise of pleasant weather. Keep those sunglasses handy Monday and ditch the rain gear.

Highs will still manage to hit the upper 80s, but the combo of lower humidity and a breeze should put a smile on your face.

Rain chances will range from 10 to 20 percent through Thursday with slightly better chances late this week and weekend.

The highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.