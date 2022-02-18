First Lady Jill Biden Offers Support to Military Families in South Florida

First lady Jill Biden made a stop in South Florida on Friday, thanking military families and offering support.

Biden held a private listening session at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, located in Opa-locka, and took part in a book reading event in partnership with Disney and Blue Star Families as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

As a part of a military family, the first lady said she knows the challenges that come with it and wanted to offer her support to those families in South Florida.

"I know what if we can take away some of the obstacles, you would be able to do even more with your talent and your dedication and your leadership skills. I know that your spouses would benefit as well," Biden said at the event.

"Our servicemembers can't focus on their mission if their families are struggling," she said.

Earlier in the day, Biden attended an event in Tampa as part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

