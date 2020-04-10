First Miami-Dade Inmate Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Miami-Dade inmate has become the first to test positive for coronavirus, corrections officials confirmed.

The unidentified inmate was at the Turner Guilford Knight Jail in Doral, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department officials said.

The inmate tested positive last month and has been hospitalized since April 7, officials said.

#MDCR has been notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The affected housing unit is being thoroughly cleaned, inmates are quarantined and staff who had been in contact are being sent for testing. — MiamiDadeCorrections (@MDCCorrections) April 9, 2020

Officials also confirmed that at least 30 corrections employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The state attorney's office had suggested that non-violent offenders be given alternatives to being incarcerated, and the jail population has been decreasing thanks to efforts by judges.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed Friday that a staff member at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, there will be no new admissions to the juvenile detention center, and any juvenile that requires detention will be diverted from Broward to Miami-Dade.