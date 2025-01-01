South Florida

First New Year's babies of 2025 delivered at South Florida hospitals

Multiple babies were born shortly after South Florida rang in 2025

By NBC6

Not long after the clock struck midnight and 2025 had arrived, hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward greeted some of the newest South Florida residents with the arrival of several New Year’s babies.

At Baptist Hospital, Aitana, a healthy baby girl, was born at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE
Aitana was born at Baptist Hospital.
Baptist Health
Aitana was born at Baptist Hospital.

Meanwhile, baby A'nali was born at 12:24 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 1/2 inches long.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP
A'nali was born at Memorial Hospital West
Memorial Healthcare System
A'nali was born at Memorial Hospital West

Angel Velazquez Martinez, a 4 pound, 15 ounce baby boy, was born at Broward Health Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. He is his mother Luz Martinez Arellano’s second child. Arellano and Angel’s father, Gerardo Velazquez Camacho, were excited to welcome baby Angel into their family.

Angel Velazquez Martinez with parents Luz and Gerardo.
Broward Health
Angel Velazquez Martinez with parents Luz and Gerardo.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us