First New Year's babies of 2025 delivered at South Florida hospitals

Not long after the clock struck midnight and 2025 had arrived, hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward greeted some of the newest South Florida residents with the arrival of several New Year’s babies.

At Baptist Hospital, Aitana, a healthy baby girl, was born at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Baptist Health Aitana was born at Baptist Hospital.

Meanwhile, baby A'nali was born at 12:24 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 1/2 inches long.

Memorial Healthcare System A'nali was born at Memorial Hospital West

Angel Velazquez Martinez, a 4 pound, 15 ounce baby boy, was born at Broward Health Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. He is his mother Luz Martinez Arellano’s second child. Arellano and Angel’s father, Gerardo Velazquez Camacho, were excited to welcome baby Angel into their family.