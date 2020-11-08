FIU, Barry University Close Campus Operations Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

Florida International University and Barry University have shut down their South Florida campuses as Tropical Storm Eta continues to pose a threat to the area.

All FIU classes will be cancelled Monday, including remote and online classes.

A spokesperson said that members of the university community and neighbors were welcome to park their vehicles on levels 2-4 of FIU parking garages. For further information visit parking.fiu.edu or call FIU's parking customer service at 305-348-3615.

Barry University has cancelled all Monday classes and events that are based out of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, including remote learning.

"The Barry University Command Decision Team (CDT) continues to monitor Tropical Storm Eta and will make announcements about the resumption of activities in these counties as decisions are made," a press release read.

Barry's emergency hotline for updated operational information can be reached at3 05-899-4000.