Miami-Dade County Schools to Close Monday Due to Tropical Storm Eta

By Daniela Flamini

Miami-Dade County public schools will not hold classes in-person or online Monday, officials announced Sunday morning.

The decision was made due to "expected unfavorable weather conditions" as a result of Tropical Storm Eta, which is forecast to bring heavy rains and winds as it passes South Florida.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted a video update to Twitter, saying that "We have decided to cancel all school activities, including after-school programs."

Carvalho noted that officials would be on-site at the schools tomorrow to determine whether it would be safe to resume classes on Tuesday.

The county's parks, government offices and public parks will also be closed on Monday, City of Miami Mayor confirmed at a press conference.

Sunday morning, Eta had reached maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Florida Power and Light Company sent a press release warning that "a significant number of customers from the Treasure Coast to Miami-Dade County and areas throughout Southwest Florida could experience power outages as severe weather affects the state's southern peninsula for several days."

A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning have been issued for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, as Tropical Storm Eta continues to pass over Cuba on its way to the southern tip of Florida.

