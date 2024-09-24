FIU ranks in top 50 public schools in the country: US News and World Reports

Florida International University and three other Florida schools are in the top 50 public colleges and universities in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

At 46th, FIU is the only South Florida school to make the top 50 in the list of 2025 Top Public Schools. This is its first time in the top 50, and it sits at 98th among all national universities, public and private, according to the report.

“FIU climbed 18 spots from last year among public universities and 26 spots overall to become one of the Top 100 universities in the nation,” the university wrote in a news release.

FIU soars into the Top 50 among public universities and Top 100 overall @USNews, rising faster than any university in the last 10 years. We couldn’t have done it without you, Panthers! Read at more: https://t.co/CjOweJk8N0 pic.twitter.com/mC7zzYGmN3 — FIU (@FIU) September 24, 2024

FIU also boasts the number 2 undergraduate international business program in the country, "a position that it has held for the last six years," the school said in a news release.

“The success of our undergraduate business program, in particular, is a point of pride for FIU and our global city,” FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar said. “FIU is preparing business leaders for South Florida and the world.”

The top public school in the country is the University of California Los Angeles, the report says, followed by the University of California Berkeley. The University of Michigan Ann Arbor took the third spot.

The Florida school that ranked the highest on the list was the University of Florida in Gainesville, which took the number 7 spot.

Florida State University in Tallahassee and University of South Florida in Tampa, ranked 23rd and 45th, respectively.