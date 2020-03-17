coronavirus

FIU Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

University said there is no indication that the FIU community has been exposed to the employee

FIU BISCAYNE CAMPUS

A member of the staff at Florida International University tested positive for the new coronavirus, school officials said Tuesday.

"Based on the history of the employee, it is likely a travel-related case and the employee has not been back to campus since returning from the trip," FIU said in a statement. "As such, there is no indication, thus far, that the FIU community has been exposed by this individual."

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

The news comes as state officials directed Florida's public universities to extend remote learning through the end of the spring semester.

FIU said their campuses are closed to all visitors, and "open only to students, faculty and staff with urgent need to access study or work material, to a limited number of residents approved to stay in student housing and to those who are providing basic services to them."

