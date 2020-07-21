Five Federal Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Set to Open in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

Five new federal coronavirus drive-thru testing sites are set to open across Miami-Dade and Broward counties this Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The sites will be open from Friday, July 24th to Sunday, August 2nd from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any person 5 years or older can be tested, regardless of symptoms, for free.
The drive-thru testing locations will be located at:
- Dillard High School 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311
- Blanche Ely High School 1201 NW 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
- MacArthur High School 6501 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33024
- Miami Jackson High School 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida 33142
- Miami-Dade Auditorium 2901 W. Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33135
The sites require an appointment, which can be made online.
Local
For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, check out NBC 6's COVID-19 testing list.