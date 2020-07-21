Five Federal Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Set to Open in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

Five new federal coronavirus drive-thru testing sites are set to open across Miami-Dade and Broward counties this Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The sites will be open from Friday, July 24th to Sunday, August 2nd from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any person 5 years or older can be tested, regardless of symptoms, for free.

The drive-thru testing locations will be located at:

Dillard High School 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Blanche Ely High School 1201 NW 6th Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

MacArthur High School 6501 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33024

Miami Jackson High School 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida 33142

Miami-Dade Auditorium 2901 W. Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33135

The sites require an appointment, which can be made online.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, check out NBC 6's COVID-19 testing list.