Where to Find COVID-19 Testing in South Florida

As South Florida moves to a “new normal” with partial reopenings in cities and counties across the region, state and local officials are continuing efforts to expand coronavirus testing.

In both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, dozens of drive-thru and walk-up testing sites have opened, allowing hundreds of people to be tested every day.

Here’s where you can find a testing site nearest you:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Sherbondy Park (380 Bahman Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054) is offering coronavirus testing seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any person above the age of 12 is eligible for testing. No appointment is required, but officials recommend pre-registering at 305-499-8767.

Jessie Trice Community Health Center is administering COVID-19 tests at their Miami locations, near Miami Gardens. People of all ages who are symptomatic can be tested. Call 305-694-6268 to schedule an appointment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new rapid test that will be given to check and see who is positive for the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

CHI MLK Clinica Campesina Health Center is conducting COVID-19 tests Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Homestead Health Center is only accepting patients who are symptomatic and have traveled to a high-risk country. No appointment is necessary.

Community Health of South Florida (450 W. Davis Pkwy., Florida City) is administering COVID-19 tests Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone with symptoms, including minors accompanied by a parent, can be tested. No appointment is necessary.

Miami Beach Community Health Center (11645 Biscayne Blvd North Miami 33181) is administering COVID-19 tests Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients must call ahead of time to schedule an appointment 305-538-8835.

Miami Beach’s Municipal Parking Lot (4621 Collins Avenue) is administering COVID-19 tests daily (except for Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is available to first responders, healthcare workers and all employees of essential businesses who have been pre-screened and have scheduled an appointment in advance. Patients can call 305-735-3909, or pre-register online.

Larkin Hospital (1475 W 49th Pl Hialeah, FL 33012) is administering COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients must register online, or call 305-830-0790.

Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Drive) is administering drive-thru COVID-19 tests 7 days a week starting at 9 a.m. Patients must be over the age of 18, with or without symptoms. First responders and Healthcare workers, including staff at long-term care facilities can also be tested. Antibody Testing is available for first responders and healthcare workers with I.D. or agency credentials.

The City of Hialeah is offering in-home testing for residents over the age of 65, or residents with disabilities that are 18 or older. To qualify, residents must have no other means for reaching testing center. Appointments can be made by calling 305-863-2950.

Marlins Park (501 Marlins Way Miami, FL 33125) is offering drive-thru testing seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Patients must be over the age of 18 and make an appointment by calling 305-499-8767.

South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211 ST, Cutler Bay, 33189) is administering COVID-19 tests seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Patients must be over the age of 12 and can make an appointment by calling 305-499-8767.

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition (10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165) is offering COVID-19 tests seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Patients must be over the age of 12 and can make an appointment by calling 305-499-8767.

North Miami Walk Up Site (14500 NE 11th Ave North Miami, FL 33161) is administering COVID-19 tests Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Anyone

North Miami’s Holy Family Catholic Church (NE 11th Ave., North Miami) is offering walk up COVID-19 testing daily at 9 a.m. Only 150 tests are available. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 305-499-8767.

Miami-Dade is offering at home mobile testing Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for home-bound adults 65 or older Appointments must be made by calling 305-499-8767.

City of Miami Fire Rescue is offering at home testing for residents 18 or older. Appointments must be made by calling 305-960-5050.

Charles Hadley Park (1350 NW 50 Street Miami, FL 33142) is administering COVID-19 testing seven days a week for asymptomatic residents who are 18 or older.

Amelia Earhart Park (401 E 65 Street Hialeah, FL 33013) is administering COVID-19 tests Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for patients 18 years older with symptoms.

MedRite Urgent Care (542 West 41st St Miami Beach, FL 33140) is offering daily COVID-19 tests for any person pre-approved by a doctor. The clinic is also offering antibody testing. Appointments must be made online or by calling 305-735-3909.

Miami Beach is offering at home mobile testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for homebound residents 65 or older. Appointments must be made by calling 305-604-2489.

City of Miami Beach is offering a hybrid drive-thru and walk-up testing site (17th Street & Convention Center Drive) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any person can be tested, regardless of symptoms. No appointment is required.

Aventura Mall’s North Parking Garage is offering antibody testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients must be 65 or older and register online.

Walmart (9300 NW 77th Ave., Hialeah Gardens) is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for people who are 18 and older, and meet CDC standards for testing. Appointments are required and can be made online.

Care Spot Urgent Care (18706 NW 67th Ave., Hialeah, FL 33015) is offering daily COVID-19 testing for people with symptoms, and healthcare workers, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments must be made by calling 786-563-0280.

St. Agnes Catholic Church (Harbor Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149) is offering coronavirus testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Key Biscayne residents. Appointments can be made by calling 305-365-8910, or online KBCovidTesting.org.

Walgreens (NE 6th Ave North Miami, FL 33161) is offering daily coronavirus testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who are 18 or older with symptoms, as well as first responders and healthcare workers with or without symptoms, can register online.

Coral Gables is offering in-home testing for homebound seniors and residents 18 or older with disabilities. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 305-460-5401.

City of Coral Gables (Corner of LeJuene Road and Greco Avenue) is offering testing for residents. Seniors with symptoms or underlying medical conditions will be prioritized first, but residents can make an appointment by calling 305-460- 5401, or registering online.

Walmart (N.W. 13th Terrace, Doral) is offering coronavirus testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. People can register online.

Loren Roberts Park (627 NW Sixth Ave., Florida City) has COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing is available to anyone who has traveled to a high-risk country or had contact with someone who has COVID-19, as well as anyone with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. No appointments are required.

Walmart (3200 NW 79th St. Miami, Fl 33147) is offering drive-thru testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. People must be exhibiting symptoms and can register online. Healthcare providers and first responders can also be tested.

Dories Ison Health Center (10300 SW 216 St., Miami, FL 33190) is offering COVID-19 testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The Town of Surfside is offering antibody testing (9700 Collins Avenue Bal Harbour, FL 33154) Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only residents living in the 33154 zip code are qualified for testing. Appointments can be made by calling 786-619-3379 or 877-885-8125.

MD Now Urgent Care (12301 S Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest 33156) is offering coronavirus testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 305-676-9957.

BROWARD COUNTY

The Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center (7000 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023) is offering walk-up coronavirus testing seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing will be first come, first served, but only 200 tests will be administered each day.

Broward Health is offering coronavirus testing at an undisclosed location for patients who have a written prescription from a physician. Patients must cal 954-320-5730 to schedule an appointment, at which point the address will be disclosed.

C.B. Smith Park (900 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines) is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. People who are 18 or older can pre-register by calling 954-276-4680. A valid ID must be provided.

Cleveland Clinic Krupa Center (3250 Meridian Parkway, Weston) is offering coronavirus testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients must schedule an appointment from 954-659-5951.

Festival Marketplace (2900 W. Sample Road, Pompano Beach) is offering drive-thru testing Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients must pre-register by calling 954-320-5730.

Holiday Park (1150 G. Harold Martin Drive, Fort Lauderdale) is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is available to anyone 18 years or older with coronavirus symptoms. Patients must schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-209-7919.

Central Broward Park (3700 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill) is offering COVID-19 testing for patients who have been prescreened and have a prescription from a doctor. Patients can register by calling 954-320-5730.

Mitchell Moore Park (901 NW 10th Street, Pompano Beach) is offering walk-up testing every day of the week (except for Thursdays) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 954-412-7300.

Walgreens (6105 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation) is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing. Patients must meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and preregister at walgreens.com.

Walmart (3306 North University Drive, Sunrise) is offering drive-thru coronavirus testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Qualified patients must be 18 or older with symptoms and register online.

Urban League of Broward County (560 NW 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) is offering walk-up testing Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients must call 954-412-7300 for an appointment.