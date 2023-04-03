FL Democrats Fried, Book Arrested in Tallahassee During Abortion Ban Protest

Florida Democrats Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were arrested Monday as they protested in Tallahassee against a bill banning abortions after six weeks.

"Florida Democrats will not back down in our defense of abortion rights," the party tweeted, confirming Fried's arrest. "Our chair made that clear tonight."

Book's team also confirmed the senator was among those arrested.

They were both still in custody as of Monday night.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement that officers had been assisting protesters all week as they demonstrated in front of City Hall. Due to the size of the crowd, organizers were told they were only able to protest on the property during normal operating hours, police said.

After sunset Monday, police said a majority of the crowd had left except a group of 11 people, who refused to leave "despite numerous requests." They were arrested for trespass after warning, police said.

The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The proposal must still be approved by the House before it reaches the governor's desk. Florida currently prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

The proposal allows exceptions to save the life of the woman and exceptions in the case of pregnancy caused by rape or incest until 15 weeks of pregnancy. In those cases, a woman would have to provide documentation such as a medical record, restraining order or police report.