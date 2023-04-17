Flights Temporarily Halted at Fort Lauderdale Airport From Bad Storms

Nasty weather once again grounded flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday afternoon.
A ground stop was in place and flight activity was temporarily halted until conditions improve, the airport tweeted.
"Motorists should avoid the E. Perimeter Road entrance to the airport due to the rising waters in this area & use alternate routes instead," the tweet read.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
By around 2:45 p.m., the ground stop remained in effect for incoming flights but outgoing flights were departing normally, officials said.
The airport was closed for a day and a half last week after record rainfall left runways covered by water. It finally reopened Friday morning.