Flights Temporarily Halted at Fort Lauderdale Airport From Bad Storms

Nasty weather once again grounded flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday afternoon.

A ground stop was in place and flight activity was temporarily halted until conditions improve, the airport tweeted.

"Motorists should avoid the E. Perimeter Road entrance to the airport due to the rising waters in this area & use alternate routes instead," the tweet read.

Due to thunderstorms over #FLL, there is a @FAANews ground stop in place & flight activity is temporarily halted until conditions improve. Motorists should avoid the E. Perimeter Road entrance to the airport due to the rising waters in this area & use alternate routes instead. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 17, 2023

By around 2:45 p.m., the ground stop remained in effect for incoming flights but outgoing flights were departing normally, officials said.

.#WeatherUpdate #1: Thunderstorm activity has subsided at #FLL, and departure flights are taking off. The @FAANews ground stop is still in effect for arrivals. Avoid the E. Perimeter Road entrance to the airport until the standing water recedes, and use other elevated routes. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 17, 2023

The airport was closed for a day and a half last week after record rainfall left runways covered by water. It finally reopened Friday morning.