Flood Watch Continues in South Florida Amid Severe Weather

A flood watch remained in effect in South Florida Friday as severe weather continued to move through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for a portion of Miami-Dade Friday.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued for central Miami-Dade until 1:30 p.m. and included Homestead, The Redland, Florida City and Leisure City, the National Weather Service said.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Homestead FL and Florida City FL until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aROVMrtpgf — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel size hail were possible.

Meanwhile, all of South Florida remained under a flood watch until midnight Saturday as rainfall could lead to some local flooding, the NWS said.