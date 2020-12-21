Florida Adds 11,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 115 More Virus Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 115.

The 11,015 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,212,581, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 112 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,680 Monday. Another 296 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.45% in Monday's report, after it had dropped just below 8% on Sunday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.83%, an increase from Sunday's 10.06% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 276,414 cases Monday, an increase of 2,297 since Sunday, along with 4,097 COVID-related deaths, 31 more than were in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 128,157 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 917, along with 1,784 virus-related deaths, eight more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 77,241 cases and 1,835 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,040 cases and 33 deaths.