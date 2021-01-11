Florida Adds 11,576 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 163 More Virus-Related Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 11,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 160.

The 11,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,488,586 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 138 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 23,071. Another 353 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported on Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 328,701 cases Monday, an increase of 2,094 since Sunday, along with 4,441 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 151,524 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,153, along with 1,928 virus-related deaths, eight more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 92,542 cases and 1,972 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 4,719 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 548,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 40,000 have received the second booster shot.