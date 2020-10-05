Florida Adds 1,415 New COVID Cases, 41 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know 1,415 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday brought Florida's total to 717,874

The state also reported 41 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents

The state's death toll among residents now sits at 14,712

Florida added more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases and reported over 40 new virus-related deaths Monday as infection rates in the state remained steady.

The 1,415 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 717,874, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Monday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 41 in Monday's report, for a total of 14,712. Another 174 non-residents have died in the state to-date, unchanged from Sunday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Monday was 5.16%, slightly above Sunday's 5.10% rate.

The positivity rate of new cases was 3.93%, just above Sunday's reported rate of 3.75%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 172,398 cases, an increase of about 190 since Sunday, along with 3,334 COVID-related deaths, an increase of zero since Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 78,012 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 75, along with 1,423 virus-related deaths, three more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 47,153 cases and 1,394 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 1,880 cases and 22 deaths.