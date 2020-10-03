UM Starts Clinical Trial of Experimental Antibody Treatment Received By Trump

President Trump released a video message Saturday night, giving an update on his condition after being admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday for COVID-19.

“I’m starting to feel good,” Trump said in the video. “You don’t know over the next period of a few days I guess that’s the real test. We’ll be seeing what happens.”

“I came here wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now.”

Saturday morning, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley also talked about the president doing much better, one day after the announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue all of which is now resolving and improving,” Conley said.

White House officials say the president received an experimental antibody treatment by the company Regeneron.

“These are virus neutralizing antibodies,” said Dr. Lilian Abbo, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Miami.

Abbo says two trials of the antibody treatment are going on right now— one for prevention, the other for treatment.

“It goes in and it’s going to target the SARS COVID 2 virus,” Abbo said. “What this is doing is trying to neutralize it, it’s trying to stop the virus from replicating and causing harm.”

Regeneron confirms it provided the president antibody therapy under the Compassionate Use Request— which is a way to access experimental drugs.

Abbo says the University of Miami has just started its own clinical trial.

“We’re doing studies,” Abbo said. “We need to know if this works. We’re doing these trials. They’re actively enrolling and we want to make sure people know there’s another option.