Florida Adds 2,327 New Covid Cases, Reports 66 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just over 2,300 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 66.

The 2,327 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,316,142 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 66 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 36,581. An additional 735 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Tuesday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 499,512 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 311 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,401 COVID-related deaths, 2 more than the total reported Tuesday.

In Broward County, there were 244,130 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 199, along with 3,064 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of four.

Palm Beach County had 148,004 total cases and 2,866 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 7,083 cases and 50 deaths.