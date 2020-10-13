Florida Adds 2,725 New COVID Cases, Over 120 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state confirmed over 120 more virus-related deaths.

The 2,725 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 738,749, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 119 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 15,531. Another 191 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state, four more than were reported Monday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases in Tuesday's report was 6.26%, an increase over Monday's 5.16% rate.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.99%, also an increase from Monday's 4.25%. The 7-day average rate for new cases was 4.76%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 175,837 cases, an increase of about 440 since Monday, along with 3,465 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 20 since Monday.

In Broward County, there were 79,611 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 175, along with 1,481 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 48,176 cases and 1,461 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,971 cases and 24 deaths.