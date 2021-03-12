Florida Adds 5,214 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as State Reports 105 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,200 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 100.

The 5,214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,967,865 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 105 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 32,145. An additional 599 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.88% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the second day in the past week it has dropped below 5%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.34%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 424,903 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,189 since Thursday, along with 5,638 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 19 since Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 202,622 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 653, along with 2,533 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 125,085 cases and 2,545 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,086 cases and 47 deaths.