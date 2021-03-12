Florida Adds 5,214 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as State Reports 105 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,200 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 100.
The 5,214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,967,865 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 105 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 32,145. An additional 599 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.88% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, the second day in the past week it has dropped below 5%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.34%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 424,903 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,189 since Thursday, along with 5,638 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 19 since Thursday.
In Broward County, there were 202,622 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 653, along with 2,533 virus-related deaths, 13 more than Thursday's total.
Palm Beach County had 125,085 cases and 2,545 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,086 cases and 47 deaths.