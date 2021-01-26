Florida Adds 9,600 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 231 More Virus Deaths Tuesday

Florida added nearly 9,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 230.

The 9,594 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,667,763 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 227 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 25,673. An additional 407 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.19% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight decrease from Monday's 9.56% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.54%, down from Monday's rate of 12.75%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 362,601 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,770 since Monday, along with 4,759 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 12.

In Broward County, there were 168,000 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 975, along with 2,050 virus-related deaths, five more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 103,495 cases and 2,125 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,199 cases and 39 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed a little under 1,447,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 176,000 have received the second booster shot.