Florida Adds Almost 4,200 New Coronavirus Cases, 77 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida identified 4,198 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the fourth time that one-day increase has surpassed 4,000 in the last week.

That hasn’t happened in more than two months. But the raw-number increases over the last two days are attributable to more testing, not greater prevalence of the virus among those being tested over those two days.

With the new COVID-19 cases, Florida's total rose to 794,624, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases fell to 4.90% in Thursday's report, down from 6.29% reported in Tuesday's report. And the share of all tests coming back positive has also dropped from 7.77% in Tuesday's report to 6.03% in Thursday's report.

Taken over seven days, both rates are little changed over the last week, at about 6% for all tests and 4.8% for new cases, which excludes results from those who previously tested positive.

One statistic showing signs of an uptick for the first time in a while in Florida is hospitalizations. The state on Thursday reported an increase of 289 patients who tested positive for the virus, boosting the seven-day average increase to 178 patients, the highest for that metric in six weeks.

Another 77 Florida residents were confirmed dead from COVID-related causes, most of whom died two or more weeks ago. That pushed Florida's virus-related death toll among residents to 16,648, with another 206 non-resident deaths confirmed in the state to-date.

In South Florida, Broward County had a total of 85,449 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 466 since Wednesday, along with 1,522 deaths, two more than in Wednesday's report.

Broward’s positivity rate over the last week has risen to 5%, the highest in more than two months.

In Miami-Dade County, there were 184,669 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 673, along with 3,634 deaths, an increase of nine since Wednesday.

Miami-Dade’s new case rate has exceeded 5% for four straight days, but when examined over seven days it stands just over 4%, lower than it was one week ago.

Palm Beach County had 51,779 cases and 1,580 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 2,269 cases and 25 deaths.