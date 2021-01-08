Florida Adds Nearly 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases for Second Day in a Row Friday

What to Know Florida reported 19,530 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 1,449,252

A day after setting its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Florida once again reported nearly 20,000 infections on Friday.

The 19,530 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,449,252 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The large number of cases fell just below the single-day case record, which was set Thursday when 19,816 cases were reported.

Covid deaths are also showing an increase in the state, with another 185 virus-related deaths among Florida residents reported Friday, bringing the total to 22,666. Another 345 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, nine more than were reported on Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 11.46% in Friday's department of health report, a slight drop from Thursday's 11.60% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 13.19%, slightly above Thursday's rate of 13.14%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 321,555 cases Friday, an increase of 3,440 since Thursday, along with 4,332 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 35.

In Broward County, there were 147,944 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,743, along with 1,903 virus-related deaths, six more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 90,058 cases and 1,943 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 4,583 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed just under 420,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 24,200 have received the second booster shot.