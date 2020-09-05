Florida Adds Nearly 3,700 New Coronavirus Cases, 61 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 3,656 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 643,867

61 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents were also reported

Miami-Dade and Broward combined for more than 234,100 COVID-19 cases

Florida added 3,656 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing its total to 643,867.

The increase in cases was the largest in more than a week, excluding one day when a large backlog of results was dumped into the system.

Confirmed deaths increased by only 61 residents, for a total of 11,811. 40% of the total number of fatalities occurred in the month of July, when 153 residents died on average per day.

In August, that rate fell to 100 a day, though more deaths are being added to both totals as it takes time for them to be confirmed as COVID-related.

Another 152 non-residents have died in the state.

With deaths and hospitalizations waning, the percent of tests coming back positive is one gauge of how well the state is holding the virus at bay.

That daily rate for all tests increased from 7% to 8% among Friday’s results, while the positivity rate for new cases also rose, from 5.1% to 6%.

Taken over a week, though, the rates for all tests have fallen to under 8% (excluding the one-day when backlogged tests were added) and the new case rate remained steady, at around 5.6%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade saw its positivity rate increase to 6.6%, still in line with rates for the last week. Broward’s rate was 4.3%, its ninth-straight under 5%.

Miami-Dade had 161,018 cases, an increase of about 550 since Friday, along with 2,650 COVID-related deaths, 18 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 73,112 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 230, along with 1,215 virus-related deaths, three more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 42,905 cases and 1,162 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 1,758 cases and 16 deaths.