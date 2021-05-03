Florida Adds Over 3,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 39 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,000 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 30.
The 3,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,245,853 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 39 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 35,307. An additional 702 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.14% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, after five-straight days below 6%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.72%, above Sunday's 8.08% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 486,025 cases on Monday, an increase of 725 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,186 COVID-related deaths, four more than were reported Sunday.
In Broward County, there were 237,510 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 443, along with 2,905 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of one.
Palm Beach County had 143,904 total cases and 2,774 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,931 cases and 49 deaths.