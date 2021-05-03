Florida Adds Over 3,000 New Covid Cases, Reports 39 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,000 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 30.

The 3,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,245,853 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 39 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 35,307. An additional 702 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.14% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, after five-straight days below 6%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.72%, above Sunday's 8.08% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 486,025 cases on Monday, an increase of 725 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,186 COVID-related deaths, four more than were reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 237,510 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 443, along with 2,905 virus-related deaths a single-day increase of one.

Palm Beach County had 143,904 total cases and 2,774 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,931 cases and 49 deaths.