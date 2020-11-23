Florida Adds Over 6,300 New Covid Cases, 94 More Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

Florida added more than 6,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.

The 6,331 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 944,745, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 94 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,085 Monday. Another 225 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than in Sunday's report.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are coronavirus-related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.01% in Monday's report, a slight increase from Sunday's 6.65%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.91% in Monday's report, the fifth consecutive day it's stayed below 9%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 216,442 cases Monday, an increase of 1,499 since Sunday, along with 3,782 COVID-related deaths, 16 more than in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 101,747 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 688, along with 1,629 virus-related deaths, three more than in Sunday's report.

Palm Beach County had 62,278 cases and 1,659 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 3,140 cases and 27 deaths.