Florida Adds Over 6,500 New Covid Cases, 61 More Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

Florida added more than 6,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.

The 6,587 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 938,414, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 61 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,991 Sunday. Another 223 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Saturday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 214,943 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,746 since Saturday, along with 3,766 COVID-related deaths, thirteen more than in Saturday's report.

In Broward County, there were 101,059 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 771, along with 1,626 virus-related deaths, eight more than in Saturday's report.

Palm Beach County had 61,776 cases and 1,648 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 3,114 cases and 27 deaths.