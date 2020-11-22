coronavirus

Florida Adds Over 6,500 New Covid Cases, 61 More Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

The 6,587 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 938,414, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida added more than 6,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.

The 6,587 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 938,414, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus Nov 20

California Gives Tesla ‘Essential Workforce' Exemption From New Covid-19 Health Orders

coronavirus Nov 20

GOP Senator in Pfizer Trial Urges Trust in Covid Vaccines: ‘This Is How We Bring an End to This Pandemic'

With 61 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 17,991 Sunday. Another 223 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than in Saturday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 214,943 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,746 since Saturday, along with 3,766 COVID-related deaths, thirteen more than in Saturday's report.

In Broward County, there were 101,059 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 771, along with 1,626 virus-related deaths, eight more than in Saturday's report.

Palm Beach County had 61,776 cases and 1,648 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 3,114 cases and 27 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us