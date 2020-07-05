Florida Again Adds More Than 10,000 New Cases in Single Day, Pushing Total Past 200K

What to Know Florida added more than 10,000 coronavirus cases to its daily tally for the third time in one week Sunday, as the death toll reached 3,832

Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined for 3,946 new cases, 40% of Sunday's total number of new cases

59,063 cases have been added to Florida's tally in the last seven days; that figure represents nearly 30% of the state's total number of cases

Florida added more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases to its daily count for the third time in one week Sunday, as the state's total surged past 200,000.

With 10,059 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 200,111, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past several weeks, with nearly 60,000 confirmed in the last seven days, about 30% of the total count.

Florida's previous record had been set Saturday, when the state reported nearly 11,500 new cases in one day.

Florida also reported 29 new deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,832.

On Friday, Florida had reported 67 deaths for the third time in a week. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May, but had declined to 30 by June 1 before it began creeping up two weeks ago as case numbers began spiking.

The state's positivity rate, or the percentage of tests coming back positive, reached 15.04% Sunday.

Statewide, more than 2,202,095 people have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 15,890 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose by 2,282 to 47,011, and the county's virus-related deaths were at 1,043 Sunday.

In Broward County, 1,664 new COVID-19 cases brought the county's total to 21,239 along with 412 virus-related deaths.

The new cases in Miami-Dade and Broward combined, nearly 4,000, represent 40% of Sunday's total number of new cases.

Palm Beach County had 16,836 cases and 542 deaths. Monroe County had 367 cases and 5 reported deaths.

Local officials have taken stringent measures to limit crowds and social gatherings this Fourth of July weekend. Beaches have closed in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties until Tuesday.

Additionally, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a countywide 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew that went into effect on Friday, July 3rd until further notice.

The sounds and sights of the Fourth of July lit up the sky over Hard Rock Stadium. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports on the city's drive-in firework display.

He said in a press release the curfew is meant to stop people from "venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly."

"I agree with my medical advisers that young people and their parents are not taking seriously the New Normal rules," Gimenez said.

The reopening of various entertainment venues in Miami-Dade were also rolled back by the mayor, including Jungle Island and Zoo Miami, which would have been celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.

Gimenez warned that Miami-Dade police would be inspecting businesses throughout the holiday weekend, and those found violating any public health regulations are subject to criminal fines up to $500 and up to 180 days in jail.

Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, chair of epidemiology at Florida International University, told NBC 6 that, in terms of the virus, Florida has nothing to celebrate on the eve of this year's Fourth of July holiday.

"It’s clear that we are really where were at right before we had to shelter in place and close all nonessential businesses," she said. "We're kind of at a really crucial point right now. I expect we’re going to continue to see more cases for the next couple of weeks."

Dr. Trepka warned that "We tend to see that a couple weeks after hospitalizations, we’re going to see an increase in deaths."