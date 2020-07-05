South Floridians Enjoy a Social-Distanced Fourth of July Holiday

Although many public events had to be cancelled due to Florida's coronavirus outbreak, some Miami Gardens residents were able to enjoy fireworks at Hard Rock Stadium from their vehicles.

Four lots next to the stadium were filled with cars, all parked six feet apart. Miami Gardens' Mayor Oliver Gilbert said that he was pleased the city had found a way to offer residents a way to celebrate.

"COVID-19 has stopped us from doing it the way we normally do it, but we still wanted to find a way to give families an opportunity to bring their children out here to enjoy community fireworks," Gilbert said.

One resident said that “We just figured, we still wanted to watch the fireworks, since we always watch fireworks. So it’s safe, and it’s right by the house."

Another said she was relieved to be able to get out of the house.

"We’ve been stuck in the house for quite a while, so we were like, let’s get together, let’s get out," she told NBC 6.

Many expressed pleasure with the event's social-distancing guidelines.

“This is the best move for my family to stay safe, and stay distanced from everyone else," one man said from his car, where he sat wearing a mask with his young daughter.

Miami Lakes, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and Hialeah all held virtual firework shows for their residents as well.

The night was a testament to the community's desire for celebration amid a troubled period.

“2020 has given us all we can handle and more, but this is important because this helps us remember who we are as a community," Mayor Gilbert added.