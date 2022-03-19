Florida Agriculture Commissioner, Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried's Twitter Account Hacked

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried’s Twitter account was hacked Saturday, according to a statement from her campaign office.

Fried's Twitter account was compromised through a phishing attack, according to the release.

The statement said the campaign is doing everything they can to get Twitter support to fix it as quickly as possible.

The public is urged to not click on any links tweeted from the @NikkiFried account.

Fried is currently running for the democratic bid for Florida Governor. She is running against former Governor and current U.S. Representative Charlie Crist and State Senator Annette Taddeo, among others.

The primary will be August 23 and the general election will be held on November 8.