Florida Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old from Lake County who may be with woman

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 5-year-old boy who went missing and could be with a woman, authorities said.

Jace Saunders went missing in Tavares in Lake County and may be in the company of 50-year-old Kelly Day-Dasilva, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.

Saunders was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Wells Avenue and was seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark colored pajama pants.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Jace Saunders. The child may be in the company of Kelly Day-Dasilva

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information, contact the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/rg8T3p3O2a — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 16, 2024

He's around 3-foot and 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Day-Dasilva is around 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Tavares Police at 352-343-2101.