Amber Alert

Florida Amber Alert issued after woman, 2 young children taken from Lake Worth at gunpoint

Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1, and 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga in Lake Worth, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday for two young children who were taken at gunpoint along with their mother from Palm Beach County, authorities said.

Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1, and 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga in Lake Worth, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

They could be with 21-year-old Santos Isaac Diaz Escobar, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said Escobar had been involved in a physical altercation earlier Monday with a homeowner on W. San Salvador Street before he forced Maradiaga and the two children into a car at gunpoint.

Officials said they could be traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus sedan with Florida license YG73144.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertFloridapalm beach countylake worth
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us