Florida Amber Alert issued after woman, 2 young children taken from Lake Worth at gunpoint

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Monday for two young children who were taken at gunpoint along with their mother from Palm Beach County, authorities said.

Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, 1, and 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga were last seen with 19-year-old Marjorie Maradiaga in Lake Worth, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Please share this post! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga & Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any info to find them please contact FDLE or the

Palm Beach County SO at 561-688-3000 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/2NsU6bk20L — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 11, 2023

They could be with 21-year-old Santos Isaac Diaz Escobar, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said Escobar had been involved in a physical altercation earlier Monday with a homeowner on W. San Salvador Street before he forced Maradiaga and the two children into a car at gunpoint.

Officials said they could be traveling in a 2004 gray Lexus sedan with Florida license YG73144.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000.