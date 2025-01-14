Florida boy, 8, dies after being attacked by 2 loose dogs

An 8-year-old boy in central Florida died after he was attacked by two dogs near the entrance of a subdivision, authorities said.

The boy was attacked by the loose dogs Monday evening near Deland, Florida, located halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

In a news conference Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the boy was riding his bike with a friend when he stopped to pet one of the dogs, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

That's when the dogs attacked, causing "horrific" injuries to the boy, Chitwood said. The boy's mother dove on top of him, nearby residents administered CPR and called 911, but they were unable to save him, the sheriff's office said.

The dogs were captured and were being held by the county's Animal Services agency. Authorities said one was a pit bull and the other a mixed breed.

Chitwood said dogs had been "terrorizing" the neighborhood for weeks.

“I don’t know what anyone can say to ease the immense pain this family is feeling tonight,” Chitwood said. “This is a tragedy beyond comprehension, especially for those of us who are parents and grandparents."

A joint investigation is underway between the sheriff's office and animal services.

The woman who owns the dogs has not signed permission for humane euthanasia, according to the sheriff.

He said the ultimate goal is to have the woman charged.

"She needs to be held accountable," he said.