Florida City House Fire Leaves 1 Injured, Several Animals Found Inside

A house fire in Florida City on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital and left investigators dealing with several animals found inside.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire took place just after 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 12th Street.
Crews were able to put out the blaze and transported the person, who was not identified, to the hospital.
Miami-Dade Animal Services was called to the scene after several animals were found inside, but officials did not release the condition of those animals.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.