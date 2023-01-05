Florida City House Fire Leaves 1 Injured, Several Animals Found Inside

A house fire in Florida City on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital and left investigators dealing with several animals found inside.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire took place just after 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Crews were able to put out the blaze and transported the person, who was not identified, to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Animal Services was called to the scene after several animals were found inside, but officials did not release the condition of those animals.