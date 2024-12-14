Florida could move toward its first sanctioned bear hunt in nearly a decade

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed officials to bring forward plans for a possible bear hunt.

The proposals are expected to be completed by a May commission meeting, giving staff members time to compile data from ongoing studies about bear populations and gather more public input.

About 20 speakers on both sides of the issue addressed the commission, with supporters of a hunt saying it could help better manage bear populations.

Newton Cook, with United Waterfowlers Florida, supports a hunt.

“Over the eons, man has hunted bears and occasionally a bear has hunted a man. If we are going to have a natural distribution of wildlife, it is important that we use man in the picture,” he said.

Opponents argue that hunting doesn’t reduce human-bear interactions.

Kate MacFall, with the Humane Society of the United States, wants to continue using non-lethal options to address bear populations.

“The Humane Society of the United States and the humane community oppose trophy hunting and certainly we oppose black bear hunting. Respectfully, we urge you not to consider such a hunt," she said.

Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida, and the only approved hunt in recent decades occurred in October 2015.

The hunt was projected to last up to a week.

Instead, it was called off after two days as the bear death count quickly reached 304.

The state estimated Florida had more than 4,000 bears in 2015, and the population is known to be growing.