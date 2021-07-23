Florida Covid Spike Continues, With More Than 73K New Cases Last Week: Report

Florida's weekly COVID-19 cases continued to spike this week, with the state averaging more than 10,000 new cases per day in the last seven days, according to the latest report from the department of health.

The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation report released Friday showed there were 73,199 new cases for the week ending on Thursday. The figure is a large jump from the 45,584 new cases reported last month and nearly seven times the amount of cases reported the second week of June, when 10,459 were confirmed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The state's positivity rate was at 15.1%, well above the 11.6% rate reported last week and a big jump from mid-June when it had dropped to 3.3%.

Another 78 virus-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's total to 38,670 dating back to March 2020. The state reported 59 new deaths last week.

A little less than 11.5 million people age 12 and older have been vaccinated in the state, or about 60% of those who are eligible.

South Florida's vaccination rate is higher than the state's, with about 76% vaccinated in Miami-Dade, 68% in Broward, 69% in Monroe and 64% in Palm Beach.

Miami-Dade's positivity rate was 10.1% with 11,104 new cases for the week, for a total of 526,897 cases dating back to March of 2020. Last week, Miami-Dade had a 7.4% positivity rate and 7,062 new cases.

Broward had a 10.9% positivity rate and 6,105 new cases, for a total of 259,317. Broward had a 8.1% positivity rate and 3,850 new cases last week.

Monroe's positivity rate was 11.6% with 123 new cases, while Palm Beach had a 12.5% positivity rate and 3,972 new cases.