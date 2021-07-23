As Covid-19 Cases Rise, Miami-Dade County Extends Testing and Vaccination Site Hours

Due to the recent spikes in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health aim to accommodate the increasing demand for testing and vaccinations by extending site hours and adding extra staff.



“We are extremely concerned about this new wave of COVID cases in Miami-Dade," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "The numbers are very clear: the vast majority of those who end up in the hospital due to COVID are unvaccinated. We are calling on all those who are still unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones."



Hours have been extended at these sites:



TROPICAL PARK

7900 SW 40th Street, Miami

Operating 7 days a week

TESTING HOURS: 7:00am – 6:00pm

VACCINATION HOURS: 7:00am – 6:00pm



MIAMI DADE COLLEGE NORTH

11380 NW 27th Ave. Miami, FL 33167

Operating 7 days a week

TESTING HOURS: 7:00am – 7:00pm

VACCINATION HOURS: 7:00am – 7:00pm



TAMIAMI YOUTH FAIR GROUNDS

11201 SW 24th St. Miami, FL 33165

Operating 7 days a week

TESTING HOURS: 7:00am – 4:30pm



ZOO MIAMI

12400 SW 152nd St. Miami, FL 33177

Operating 7 days a week

TESTING HOURS: 7:00am – 7:00pm

VACCINATION HOURS: 7:00am – 7:00pm



AVENTURA MALL

19495 Biscayne Blvd Aventura, FL 33180

Operating 7 days a week

VACCINATION HOURS: 10:00am – 7:00pm

TESTING TO BEGIN 7/24: 10:00am – 7:00pm

To register for testing click here and to register for vaccinations click here. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered at all locations.

As the highly infectious Delta variant and others become the more prevalent Covd-19 strains, the county is also encouraging everyone, not just those who are unvaccinated, to mask up.

"We also strongly recommend everyone wear masks in large crowds or around those they don’t know to be vaccinated and get tested if you are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms," Mayor Levine Cava said. "We have come too far and made too much progress to go back now.”

For vaccinations, pre-registration is not required but encouraged. IDs and insurance cards are also encouraged, but not required. For an update on Florida eligibility criteria, visit: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/

For testing, no symptoms are required, but are asked to bring a photo ID. Insurance cards are encouraged, but not required. Testing is available for children and adults. There are no restrooms available for public use and testing is available to anyone regardless of where you live.



Call 305-614-1660 for phone support in English, Spanish, and Creole.

For a list of all testing and vaccination sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties, click here.