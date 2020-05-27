Florida

Florida Deputies Shoot, Kill Woman Who Pointed Gun at Them: Sheriff

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital

By Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies in Orlando fatally shot a 42-year-old woman who confronted them with a firearm on Tuesday, authorities said,

A man told deputies the woman hit him after they got into an argument involving his 16-year-old daughter, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a recorded statement.

Deputies went to the woman's home to talk to her. Mina said she walked out holding a gun, which she pointed at them. The deputies fired, hitting her.

Mina said the deputies rendered first aid but the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and an internal sheriff's office review.

Mina didn't identify the deputies, but said one has worked for the agency for six years and the other has worked there for two years.

The name of the woman has not been released. Mina didn't provide details about the initial confrontation.

