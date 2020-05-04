Florida

Florida Deputy Accused of Stealing Money Orders While on Patrol

The woman said she called Western Union to find out about the money orders after the arrest, and was informed they were already cashed out

Florida Jail Explosion
AP

Debris is scattered on the sidewalk in front of the Escambia County Jail after an explosion forced the evacuation of the facility, Thursday, May 1, 2014, in Pensacola, Fla. Two inmates were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the explosion according to an Escambia County spokeswoman. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A deputy in Florida stands accused of cashing out blank money orders from a car he pulled over while on patrol.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a complaint Wednesday night from a woman who said the money orders were in the car her boyfriend was driving when he arrested on outstanding warrants by Deputy William Christopher Henley, news outlets reported.

The woman said she called Western Union to find out about the money orders after the arrest, and was informed they were already cashed out by Henley, Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard told the Pensacola News Journal.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Florida Begins Reopening From Pandemic, Program Allows Teaching Without Certificate

class of 2020 Apr 30

Class of 2020: NBC 6’s Virtual High School Yearbook

“We are always saddened that someone in law enforcement is engaged in criminal activity,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. “The bottom line is that there is no place in our ranks for someone who breaks the laws.”

Henley, 37, was put on administrative leave on Thursday morning and charged later that day after investigators finished collecting evidence. He has been booked into county jail with no bond and on multiple charges, including burglary and fraud.

It was not immediately clear if Henley had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaEscambia Countymoney orders
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us