DeSantis Announces Bill to Eliminate Florida Standards Assessment Testing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a bill to end the Florida Standards Assessment, the final step to eliminate the Common Core academic standards in schools.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday out of Doral Academy Preparatory School. If the bill passes, the 2021-22 school year would be the last year that the FSA would be administered.

"The FSA is, quite frankly, outdated," DeSantis said. "It takes days to administer, leaving less time for student learning, it is not customizable for each student ... it fails to provide timely information to parents."

To replace Common Core, the Florida Department of Education has proposed the new B.E.S.T. (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) Standards for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics.

Back in February, the governor announced Common Core was "officially eradicated" from Florida classrooms.

Launched in 2010 by a bipartisan group of governors and state education chiefs, Common Core sought to bring scholastic standards to the same high level nationwide for K-12 students. Some teachers and parents criticized the standards as confusing and out of synch with students' needs.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district "applauds" the announcement.

Fewer, better state assessments with greater reliance on ongoing, real-time progress monitoring data enable timely academic recalibration opportunities that are right for Florida's kids. We applaud today's announcement by @GovRonDeSantis and commissioner @richardcorcoran. #FSA — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 14, 2021

"It's about time," Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a tweet.

It’s about time. Good for teachers, students, and parents. https://t.co/rFlZ7TQEpq — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) September 14, 2021

