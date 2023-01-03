Florida Gov. DeSantis Begins 2nd Term Ahead of Potential Presidential Bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath of office Tuesday for his second term as the state's leader ahead of what could be a potential run for the White House in 2024.

DeSantis' inauguration ceremony was held on the steps of the historic Florida capitol building in Tallahassee.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz swore in DeSantis next to his wife Casey and his children.

DeSantis began his speech arguing that he delivered on his promises from his first term, noting education reforms, nominating conservative judges, supporting police, implementing election reforms, and responding to hurricanes Michael and Ian.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Over the past few years, as so many states in our country grinded their citizens down, we in Florida lifted our people up," DeSantis said.

He also talked about Florida’s record budget surplus and how that could lead to a large tax cut package, as well as lowering the sales tax on every day items like diapers and toll roads.

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.

Miami-Dade County flipped to red this election, giving Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis a run at another term. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

The 44-year-old is expected by many to announce that he will run for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election, and the upcoming legislative session is thought to be a preview of his agenda.

“The policies that get put out of Tallahassee in the next legislative session are going to be targeted toward the Republican primary," University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid.

A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner recently told reporters that it was a “great idea” to review the law. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo similarly said that changes to the resignation requirement would be a “good idea.”

“If an individual who is a Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” she said.