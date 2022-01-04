Florida Gov. DeSantis Holding News Conference in Jacksonville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Tuesday.

DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other officials were holding a news conference at the Department of Health in Duval County in Jacksonville around 10:15 a.m.

The governor held a news conference Monday at Broward Health Medical center to discuss the state's response to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

DeSantis said the state intends to open more monoclonal antibody sites when they receive more treatments from the federal government.