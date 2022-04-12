Florida Gov. DeSantis to Hold Tuesday News Conference in Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Miami.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Governor and Miami native Jeanette Nuñez at the 10:30 a.m. event at the Miami Dade College campus located at 300 Northeast 2nd Avenue.

The Governor's office did not specify what DeSantis would address during the news conference.

Monday, DeSantis signed a bill in Tampa to create new grant programs to help fathers become more engaged with their children and children whose fathers aren't in their home.

