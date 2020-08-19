Florida Gov. Hints at Moving South Florida to Second Phase of Reopening

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hinted that South Florida may be close to entering the second phase of reopening during a roundtable on Wednesday.

Citing improving numbers in the fight against coronavirus in South Florida, DeSantis said he would soon be moving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties into a less restrictive phase of his statewide reopening plan.

“I think the next step will be moving with our three Southern Florida counties about moving them to get into phase 2, Miami-Dade was under 10 percent today for the first time since June,” DeSantis said. “If look at the trends in all of those counties we’ve had really significant downward trends really for week snow.”

Under phase two, bars and movie theaters are be able to open at 50% capacity, while gyms and retail business can operate at full capacity. Amusement parks can also reopen if they submit a plan to the state.

The governor gave no timetable as to when an announcement would be made, saying he would still speak to the counties before deciding.

