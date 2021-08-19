Florida Gov. Holding News Conference in Ormond Beach Thursday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Thursday at a news conference in Ormond Beach, where he could announce the state’s next COVID-19 antibody treatment site.

DeSantis will be joined at the event by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced the new treatment site in Pembroke Pines as he continues to tout the use of monoclonal antibody treatments as cases and hospitalizations spike in Florida.

C.B. Smith Park will start offering the antibody treatment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The site will be able to treat over 300 patients a day.

DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — ramped up the call for Floridians to seek out monoclonal antibody treatments in August as coronavirus cases spiked.

“Early treatment with these monoclonal antibodies – Regeneron and others – have proven to radically reduce the chances that somebody ends up being hospitalized,” DeSantis said Monday at a treatment site in Orlando. “Reducing hospital admissions has got to be a top priority.”

The Regeneron drugs, when given within 10 days of initial symptoms, have been shown to cut rates of hospitalization and death by roughly 70%. The vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have been proven in large, real-world studies to be 95% effective against hospitalization.