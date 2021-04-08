Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Holding News Conference at PortMiami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at PortMiami Thursday.

DeSantis was scheduled to speak around 11:30 a.m.

Last month, DeSantis said he was considering a lawsuit if the federal government continued their pandemic ban on cruise ships using U.S. ports.

DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said they were exploring the state's legal options if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not allow U.S.-based cruising to resume by summer.

Florida is the nation's cruise capital with three of the world's busiest ports: Miami, Port Canaveral near Kennedy Space Center, and Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale. Millions typically cruise from Florida each year and the industry generates billions for the state's economy.

The CDC shut down the cruise industry a year ago when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide.

On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.