Florida Highway Patrol arrests 3 suspects involved in grand theft auto and other robberies across South Florida 

Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of three suspects involved in a string of robberies, that also included grand theft auto, with a video of a patrol car performing a P.I.T. maneuver during a chase in South Florida.

The trio has been booked into jail for multiple felonies to include grand theft auto, flee and elude etc...@FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/I2U0OMfdJ7 — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) October 28, 2023

According to a release by the FHP, the crash happened on the turn to jump on the West SR-84, which runs parallel to South Flaming Road on the Davie County side.

