Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol arrests 3 suspects involved in grand theft auto and other robberies across South Florida 

The three suspects were booked into jail for multiple felonies that also included fleeing and eluding, amongst other charges. 

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of three suspects involved in a string of robberies, that also included grand theft auto, with a video of a patrol car performing a P.I.T. maneuver during a chase in South Florida. 

According to a release by the FHP, the crash happened on the turn to jump on the West SR-84, which runs parallel to South Flaming Road on the Davie County side. 

FHP also said the trio had been booked in jail with multiple felony charges that include fleeing and eluding as well as grand theft auto. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more details. 

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway PatrolSouth FloridaDavie
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us