Florida Keys 15-Year-Old Arrested for Social Media Threats

A 15-year-old in the Florida Keys was arrested after authorities said he posted a video on Instagram showing himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats.

The teen, who is from Marathon, was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Officials said the teen admitted to making the threatening post as well as posting other videos portraying drug sales and use.

Detectives also found evidence the teen was trying to purchase a real handgun online before his arrest.

The teen admitted to trying to buy the gun so he could "take care of business," authorities said.

The teen was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

"I take cases involving those making threats very seriously," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I want to thank my Detectives and the members of my Threat Management Team for their work in this important case."