Florida

Florida Keys Angler Bitten by Shark He Reeled in, Airlifted to Hospital: Sheriff

The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night.

By The Associated Press

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known on Saturday, the statement said.

No further details were provided.

